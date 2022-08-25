DAILY | CBC's convoy conspiracies; Doubts about 'mass grave' narrative; Students protesting mandates
Drea Humphrey and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Canada's defence minister received legal advice about the military's role after the Emergencies Act according to a memo
- Backlash from students is building to Western University's reimposed mask and vaccine mandates
- The CBC is trying to link Freedom Convoy supporters and Dutch farmers to conspiracies
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ripped into Anthony Fauci, the retiring COVID-19 advisor to the U.S.
- Brenda Lucki, the RCMP commissioner responsible for overseeing firearms laws in Canada
- Canada is set to exceed 2022 immigration targets
- Federal Attorney General David Lametti called the Supreme Court a “colonial institution”
- Scientists have apparently found a way to recycle wind turbines into gummy bears
- The Canada Border Services Agency is investigating an officer who posted videos about COVID “conspiracies”
- Independent research is casting doubt on the Kamloops 'mass grave' narrative
By Rebel News
