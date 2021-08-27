DAILY | Fight Vax Passports! CPC Leads Libs, PPC Polling Higher Than Bloc
Ezra Levant is LIVE for Rebel News Daily!
Ezra Levant is LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Toronto Star cover story
- Trudeau's packed room event
- Australia: COVID can now go through windows
- Trudeau on Afghanistan
- Election poll shows CPC in the lead over the LPC, and the PPC have more support than the BQ.
- By Ezra Levant
