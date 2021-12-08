DAILY | Go Directly To COVID Jail
Andrew Chapados and Dakota Christensen are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Canada's COVID jails have returned — and are seemingly worse than ever
- When you try to buy petrol in Australia.
- Melbourne Woman Sets Herself On Fire Inside Car With Sign: “NO ONE CARES, MANDATES ARE KILLING US”
- New Zealand tyrant Jacinda Ardern: “There’s not going to be an end point to this vaccination program..”
- Is the music industry blinded by politics? Singer Five Times August joins Andrew Chapados
- To stop the spread of COVID-19, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kieran Moore says we need to stop "the mixing of unvaccinated and vaccinated."
- Chapman's ice cream boycott
- Ontario's health minister says it's unlikely they'll still begin dismantling the vaccine passport system in Jan. 2022 in light of the Omicron variant
- Vaccine passports for England: This was the plan all along, mass non-compliance is now the only way to stop this madness.
- Nova Scotians feel “betrayed” that voting PC didn't stop vaxx passports: Premier's Office
By Ezra Levant
