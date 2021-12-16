DAILY | Medical wait times hit all-time high, businesses hitting lows
Alexa Lavoie and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON SUPERU: Rebel News Daily on SuperU.net
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com
Send A Rebel Chat
NEW: Rumble now has a tipping function!
You can send TIPS by signing up for an account on SuperU.net!
Alexa and Drea will be reading Tips from users on SuperU, Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from Rumble!
Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
Rebel News is on SuperU
Show Notes
- Calgary Mayor Jyoti Godenk is joining Brampton, Ont. Mayor Patrick Brown in a legal effort to challenge Quebec's secularism bill, Bill 21
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis debuted his Stop WOKE Act yesterday, taking aim at schools and businesses pushing critical race theory on students and employees
- The Conservative Party is pointing to 13 ridings they claim were the targets of foreign interference during September's federal election
- Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are more closely aligning in the face of Western pressure
- CBC is trying to figure out which mask best protects against the new Omicron variant
- Nova Scotia released (predictably draconian) new restrictions
- Businesses using vaccine passports are reporting they're seeing less customers
- Despite the pandemic and high unemployment, thousands of migrant workers were hired in Canada
- Medical wait times in Canada have hit an all-time high
- New South Wales, Australia's chief health officer says forget about Christmas shopping, shop for a booster
- By Ezra Levant
Fight Vaccine Passports
A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines!Learn More
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.