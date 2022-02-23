DAILY | Russia-Ukraine conflict heating up; U.S. Freedom Convoy headed for Washington
Dakota Christensen and Ian Miles Cheong are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON SUPERU: Rebel News Daily on SuperU.net
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com
Send A Rebel Chat
NEW: Rumble now has a tipping function!
You can send TIPS by signing up for an account on SuperU.net!
Dakota and Ian will be reading Tips from users on SuperU, Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from Rumble!
Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
Rebel News is on SuperU
Show Notes
- U.S. President Joe Biden has levied new sanctions against Russia
- Former president Donald Trump thinks China will be emboldened to invade Taiwan
- A protest convoy is forming in the U.S. with an eye on Washington, D.C.
- One organizer had a message for Biden
- Chinese censorship of the Russia-Ukraine crisis leaked
- Video has been released of the axe-wielding attack against a B.C. pipeline
- Canadian Embassy consultants are trying to impress American influencers into supporting the Emergencies Act
- Ontario legislators are still not impressed with MPP Randy Hillier
- The bar association in Quebec wants the Trudeau government to explain its usage of the Emergencies Act
- Bank accounts frozen for supporting the Freedom Convoy have apparently been reactivated
- Trudeau's cabinet claims to have evidence of sedition from the convoy, but of course it must be kept secret
- A law professor who was part of the creation process for the Emergencies Act doesn't think it should have been used
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.