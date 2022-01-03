DAILY | 2022 starts with Pastor Artur arrest, Quebec curfew, Ontario restrictions
Adam Soos and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- The first day of 2022 saw Pastor Artur Pawlowski arrested, yet again
- Quebec celebrated New Year's Eve by imposing a new curfew, starting at 10 p.m.
- With the return of the curfew, LockdownReports.com is back
- Premier Doug Ford is bringing back restrictions in Ontario
- A comment critical of those who haven't taken COVID vaccines made in French during the leadup to last year's election by Prime Minister Trudeau is circulating online
- Have you heard of mass psychosis? The subject has been a hot topic of discussion after Joe Rogan's discussion with Robert Malone
- Police in Amsterdam were keeping the Dutch people safe from COVID this weekend
