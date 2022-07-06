DAILY | Patrick Brown DQ'd from CPC race; Dutch farmer protests heating up; Just eat the bugs
Andrew Chapados and Dakota Christensen are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Conservative leadership hopeful no more — Patrick Brown has been disqualified
- Did Justin Trudeau have a Freudian slip when speaking about his plans to regular firearms in Canada?
- Deputy PM/Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has little sympathy for high gas prices
- Apparently two billion people eat bugs, and Nicole Kidman joined the club
- Climate change can increase gender-based violence, apparently?
- Dutch farmers burned hay bales in the middle of a highway
- Conflict between protesters and police are getting more violent in the Netherlands too
