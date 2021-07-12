DAILY | Rebel asks Trudeau tough questions, rapper tells us to Vax That Thang Up
Ezra Levant is LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at noon ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Hip hop artist Juvenile remixed his hit 1999 song Back That Thang Up into a pro-vaccine anthem called Vax That Thang Up
- Juvenile waded into politics before with former Democratic Party presidential nominee Tom Steyer dancing to the track
- Drea Humphrey had a chance to ask Justin Trudeau some tough questions — except his RCMP bodyguard made sure that didn't happen
- Avi Yemini has the story of a maskless shop owner in Australia who yelled at a customer for being maskless in her store
- CNN medical expert suggests that life needs to be harder for the unvaccinated
- Toronto's mayor ignores the gathering limits, joins huge crowd in Little Italy
- GB News' Neil Oliver delivered stern criticism of vaccine passports as the U.K. mulls plans for a domestic certificate
- Comedian Ryan Long embraces the role of citizen mask inspector
- Protesters hit the streets across Cuba demonstrating against the country's longstanding Communist regime
- Ezra Levant joined Sheila Gunn Reid at GraceLife Church this past weekend
- Blake Masters, a close ally of billionaire Peter Thiel, has joined the race to become a Senator in Arizona
