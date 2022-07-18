DAILY | Patrick Brown's political future (Live); Stampede wraps up; Trudeau vs. Canadian Oil
Adam Soos and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- The feds are proposing to cap oil and gas emissions by using industry-specific carbon pricing
- Traditional TV is struggling in Canada, according to a report from the CRTC
- Alberta's human rights commissioner is under fire for saying Islamic was the most militaristic religion in an old book review
- Saskatchewan's finance minister spent $8,000 on a private flight to attend a lunch meeting
- Firefighters in Calgary are challenging the city's vaccine mandate to court
- A pro-Ukraine rally was held outside of Parliament, where speakers criticized Canada but praised the eastern European nation
- A federal judge in the U.S. blocked Biden's attempt to allow trans athletes to compete in women's sports
- Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown is holding an announcement to outline his political future
