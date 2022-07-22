DAILY | Say no to bugs; Freedom protests making a comeback; COVID vax comes for the kids
Kat Krozonouski, Nat Biase and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com
Send A Rebel Chat
NEW: Rumble now has a tipping function!
Kat, Nat and Alexa will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from Rumble!
Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
Show Notes
- William Diaz-Berthiaume asked Jagmeet Singh, leader of the socialist New Democratic Party, when socialism has ever worked
- 50 School Districts Granted $10,000 By ‘It Gets Better Project’ To Promote Gender Ideology In Schools
- United Nations Chief: "This has to be the decade of decisive climate action... we have a choice, collective action or collective suicide"
- Global elites want you to eat bugs — say no!
- Conservative MP Blaine Calkins called out the announcement of $105 million over 5 years for the Known Digital Traveller's identity that Trudeau signed in partnership with the World Economic Forum
- Poll shows Canadians support COVID-19 vaccine boosters, but intake has stalled
- Quebec rolling out vaccines for children under 5 as of Monday
- Dr. Ashish Jha: "High-quality masks work, so don't be thinking otherwise even though Biden wears a high-quality mask and still caught COVID."
- Salman Sima: "Now is our turn to #StandWithDutchFarmers. In the fight for freedom we are all together. Join us Saturday, July23, 12:00pm in Queens Park, Toronto"
- Free Tamara Lich - Short-Sleeve Unisex T-Shirt
Spread the Word!
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.