DAILY | Doug Ford takes the cake; Opposition leaders resign; A surprising upset; Rebels in Texas

Doug Ford takes the cake; Opposition leaders resign; A surprising upset; Rebels in Texas
David Menzies and Kat Krozonouski are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- The results are in and Doug Ford remains the premier of Ontario
- Voter turnout was the lowest ever in Ontario
- One shocking result saw an independent capture a seat in Haldimand-Norfolk
- Rebel News is in Texas at Turning Point USA's women's conference
- Matt Walsh debuted his What Is A Woman documentary
- Amazon trans activists are demanding authors like Walsh be banned
- Conservative MPs like Raquel Dancho are still calling for an end to travel restrictions
- Pierre Poilievre, perhaps in a do-over of Melissa Lantsman's bill to end travel restrictions, has introduced his own legislation
- Rising food costs are sending more Canadians to food banks
