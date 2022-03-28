DAILY | Ottawa police hit Randy Hillier with charges; Will Smith hits Chris Rock
Adam Soos and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON SUPERU: Rebel News Daily on SuperU.net (technical difficulties today)
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News Daily on Gettr.com
Send A Rebel Chat
NEW: Rumble now has a tipping function!
You can send TIPS by signing up for an account on SuperU.net!
Adam and Sheila will be reading Tips from users on SuperU, Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from Rumble!
Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
Rebel News is on SuperU
Show Notes
- Calgary police were on the hunt for honkers this weekend, with drivers risking $81 tickets for hitting their horn in support of protests in the city
- Rebel News' Kian Simone has a preview of the video coming this week
- Fellow Rebels Adam Soos and Syd Fizzard were also covering the demonstrations in Calgary this weekend
- Elsewhere in Alberta, Sheila Gunn Reid was at the Edmonton Remand Centre where a crowd gathered to support Pastor Artur Pawlowski
- Another group of Rebels were covering Pierre Poilievre's campaign stop in Toronto
- Independent Ontario MPP Randy Hillier turned himself into police this morning after it was revealed he was facing charges related to the Freedom Convoy
- The Department of Public Safety testified that the Freedom Convoy posed a risk to “social cohesion”
- A record number of asylum seekers have come across the illegal border crossing at Roxham Road
- Environment Minister/convicted criminal Steven Guilbeault is set to unveil an emissions reduction program on Tuesday
- The Canadian Association of Journalists breached its own ethics code, Blacklock's Reporter revealed
- Speaking of ethics, the CBC says racism against white people doesn't exist
- The slap heard round the world
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.