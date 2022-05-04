DAILY | Roe v. Wade protests; Chappelle attacked on stage; EU forming its own army
Andrew Chapados and Lewis Brackpool are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Police in Norfolk, England have issued a list of 37 sexual identities and genders to help officers deal with the public
- Apple staff say a return to the office is racist
- American women can get abortions in Canada
- Jagmeet Singh thinks 16-year-olds should be able to vote
- Mass shootings are a gendered issue, one of masculinity according to a report from Nova Scotia's inquiry into an April 2020 massacre
- A school board in Simcoe County is asking kids their sexuality and gender
- Cambridge University placed trigger warnings on Little House On The Prairie
- Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage at a show in Los Angeles
- Protests are breaking out across the U.S. after a leak revealed the Supreme Court is likely to overturn Roe v. Wade
- The European Union is turning another conspiracy into reality, announcing its intention to form its own armed forces
By Rebel News
