DAILY | 'Trucker Rebellion' premieres in Calgary; Trudeau's travel ban and new gun grab
Adam Soos and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON SUPERU: Rebel News Daily on SuperU.net
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com
Send A Rebel Chat
NEW: Rumble now has a tipping function!
You can send TIPS by signing up for an account on SuperU.net!
Andrew and Sheila will be reading Tips from users on SuperU, Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from Rumble!
Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
Rebel News is on SuperU
Show Notes
- The Trudeau Liberals are set to introduce new firearms legislation in the wake of a mass shooting in Texas
- Jordan Peterson blasted Canada's restrictive ban on the unvaccinated from flying
- Rebel News premiered a new documentary about the Coutts border blockade to a sold out crowd in Calgary
- The National Post is catching up to Rebel News when it comes to the other side of the story about unmarked graves at residential schools
- Grade 1 students in B.C. were taught that gender is a spectrum
- Ontario's NDP is condemning a city for letting Jordan Peterson have an event
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.