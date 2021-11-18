DAILY | HC approving jabs for kids, no mandate for Alberta students, Inflation rates soar

  • By Rebel News
  • November 18, 2021
DAILY | HC approving jabs for kids, no mandate for Alberta students, Inflation rates soar
Remove Ads

David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON SUPERU: Rebel News Daily on SuperU.net

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com

Send A Rebel Chat

David and Sheila will be reading Tips from users on SuperUTips from users on Odysee and Rants from Rumble!

Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute

Rebel News is on SuperU

Show Notes

Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favorite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.