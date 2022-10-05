DAILY | 'Enough with the woke s***'; Are the unvaxxed cranky; Libs can't find misinfo 'magic recipe'
Tamara Ugolini and Nat Biase are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- The Liberal government hasn't found the magic recipe for dealing with misinformation, says the agriculture minister
- Ontario is taking a new approach to encouraging residents be more energy efficient
- Kanye West says “Black Lives Matter was a scam” while sporting a White Lives Matter shirt alongside Candace Owens
- Scooby-Doo character Velma is the latest Hollywood character to come out as gay
- A trustee for the Mermaids transgender charity quit after speaking to a pedophile aid group
- Height surgery is apparently becoming a thing among men in Canada
- Unvaccinated Canadians are apparently crankier than the vaccinated
- Canada's public safety minister says the Trudeau gun ban is needed to save lives and end violence
- Meanwhile, the Department of Public Safety says it has no data to indicate the ban will actually reduce gun crime
- By Rebel News
