DAILY | Coercing kids to get vaxxed; Poilievre faces off with Trudeau; Alghabra's had enough Rebel

Coercing kids to get vaxxed; Poilievre faces off with Trudeau; Alghabra's had enough
Drea Humphrey and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- President Biden was caught on a hot mic, saying that “No one f***s with a Biden”
- Transport Minister Omar Alghabra doesn't want to talk to Rebel reporter William Diaz-Berthiaume :(
- Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre pressed the Trudeau government on its failure to list the IRGC as a terrorist entity
- Speaking of terror orgs, Canadian officials have met with the Taliban more than a dozen times since Kabul fell
- Teachers in the Durham Region of Ontario were taught about the characteristics of white supremacy
- Cabinet documents should be reviewed to ensure the government is being transparent, says a government watchdog
- B.C.'s premier is heading to meet with west coast U.S. state leaders
- Pfizer is working with Marvel to release a comic promoting vaccines to children
- The Biden administration wanted to leverage sports and activities to coerce kids into taking vaccines
- Meanwhile, Canadian kids are getting a “D” grade for their physical fitness
- Multiple colleges in Massachusetts are extending mask policies indefinitely
- The CDC handed over V-Safe data
- Nurses in B.C. are sounding the alarm over problems in the health-care industry
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
