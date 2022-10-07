DAILY | Kanye: 'I'm pro-life'; Trudeau Libs admit $105M went to the WEF; $54M for ArriveCAN
Alexa Lavoie, Kat Krozonouski and Nat Biase are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com
Send A Rebel Chat
NEW: Rumble now has a tipping function!
Alexa, Kat and Nat will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from Rumble!
Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
Show Notes
- Kanye West addressed his White Lives Matter shirt, his pro-life stance and more in an interview with Tucker Carlson
- The FBI raided the home of a pro-life activist who sung and prayed outside of an abortion business
- A child rapist was apparently award $2.5M in a legal settlement over access to gender-affirming care
- J.K. Rowling is fighting against a trans organization
- The Liberals confessed they gave the World Economic Forum $105M for the Known Traveller Digital Identity
- Pierre Poilievre and Justin Trudeau sparred over numerous subjects in the House of Commons yesterday after a Global News story accused Poilievre of misogyny
- ArriveCAN cost taxpayers $54M
- Ottawa Public Health doesn't want you to gather indoors for Thanksgiving
- Relatives of victims who were killed when Iran shot down a passenger plane accuse Canada as being a safe haven for officials from the Iranian regime
- The federal government is working to provide a path to citizenship for 500,000 immigrants working in Canada who are not citizens
Spread the Word!
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.