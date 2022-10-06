J.K. Rowling goes to war against 'Mermaids' pro-trans organization

AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, File

Miss Understood Merch Use code MISSUNDERSTOOD10 for 10% off your first purchase of Miss Understood merch. Buy Now

J.K. Rowling hammered the trans activist charity Mermaids in a series of tweets for its endangerment of children after it was unveiled that the charity organization hired a pedophilia apologist as a Trustee who wrote sympathetically about orgasming “on or with” a child.

Responding to a tweet in which one user stated the charity is on its way to being “the new Savile,” a reference to pedophile and rapist Jimmy Savile, the renowned author spoke out against the LGBTQ+ charity, and how it gained massive influence with the help of celebrities and social media influencers.

“We've now learned that Mermaids appointed a pedophilia apologist as Trustee and that their online moderator encouraged kids to move onto a platform notorious for sexual exploitation,” she wrote. “This is a charity that's achieved unprecedented influence in the UK.”

We've now learned that Mermaids appointed a paedophilia apologist as Trustee and that their online moderator encouraged kids to move onto a platform notorious for sexual exploitation. This is a charity that's achieved unprecedented influence in the UK. 2/5 https://t.co/7guDJYAalJ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 4, 2022

The Harry Potter author continued:

They couldn't have achieved it without the money and public support of certain corporations and celebrities, who eagerly boosted them even though the red flags have been there for years. Mermaids' fingers were all over the Tavistock Gender Identity Clinic debacle.

As reported by Rebel News, the Tavistock clinic is being sued for rushing teenage autistic patients through gender transitions. It faces legal action from around 1,000 families. Following an official U.K. government inquiry, the clinic is now set to close early next year.

“They've been allowed into classrooms, trained police and had unprecedented influence over health policy, even though by their own admission they aren't a medical charity,” Rowling added. “We've also found out they're sending devices to flatten breasts to underage girls w/o parental consent.”

Rowling doubled down a day on her criticism of Mermaids following a backlash from woke ideologues for daring to cast a spotlight on the degeneracy surrounding the charity.

“I note the genderists are now arguing that it doesn't matter that a pedophilia apologist was a trustee of a trans children's charity, because he was 'only one',” she wrote.

I note the genderists are now arguing that it doesn't matter that a paedophilia apologist was a trustee of a trans children's charity, because he was 'only one'. You know, I thought things were pretty bad when you were arguing to put convicted rapists in women's jails, 1/3 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 5, 2022

“You know, I thought things were pretty bad when you were arguing to put convicted rapists in women's jails, when you shrugged off masked men roughing up lesbian protestors and tried to shout down de-transitioners talking about what was done to them by ideologically-captured doctors. Women, gay people and vulnerable kids have suffered real harm and you? You cheered it all on,” Rowling slammed her critics.

“You still prefer wilful blindness and four word mantras to considering you might have got this badly wrong. You became part of an authoritarian, misogynist, homophobic movement and you didn't even notice. Enjoy the sense of your own righteousness while you can. It won't last,” she wrote.