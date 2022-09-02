DAILY | Canadians' least favourite province; Biden's dark speech; Do you want digital ID?
Alexa Lavoie, Kat Krozonouski and Nat Biase are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Getting a booster should be at the top of Canadians' to-do lists, says Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos
- Duclos also compared COVID vaccines to a phone battery, suggesting they needed to recharge
- Media organizations have directed a letter to Justin Trudeau pleading with the federal government to punish harassment of journalists
- The vast majority of Canadians want some form of digital ID, according to the government
- Canada can achieve its climate targets, so long as we eat less meat
- A Liberal candidate is campaigning in Morocco for some reason
- A federal committee heard yesterday that maybe Canadians should get COVID jabs every 90 days
- Toronto Star columnist Bob Hepburn thinks Pierre Poilievre needs to dial back his rhetoric
- Extinction Rebellion protesters superglued themselves to the speakers chair in British Parliament
- Germany's foreign minister says she will continue to support Ukraine no matter what her voters think
- Joe Biden gave a primetime speech last night where he condemned Donald Trump, MAGA Republicans
