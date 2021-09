DAILY | Rebel reactions to leaders' debate, Round 2 goes down tonight

By Ezra Levant Real Reporters Help fund our 2021 Canadian election coverage and view our election plans below! 1263 Donors

Goal: 2021 Donors Donate

Katherine Krozonouski and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON SUPERU: Rebel News Daily on SuperU.net

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com

Send A Rebel Chat

NEW: Rumble now has a tipping function!

You can send TIPS by signing up for an account on SuperU.net!

Andrew and Sheila will be reading Tips from users on SuperU, Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from Rumble!

Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute

Rebel News is on SuperU

Show Notes

Rebel at the French-language Leaders' Debate

Round 2, the English-language debate, goes down tonight at 9 p.m. ET/7 p.m. MT

Last night, Trudeau responded to Tamara Ugolini, Jagmeet had nothing to say to two consecutive Rebel questions

O'Toole and Paul give generic non-answers

Read our plan for covering the 2021 election campaign and help by chipping in to support our team by visiting RealReporters.ca. Thank you!