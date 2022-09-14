DAILY | Poilievre vs. Media Party; Trudeau on populism, disinfo; Mayor justifies first-class flights
Andrew Chapados and Syd Fizzard are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
- Global News reporter David Akin couldn't contain his partisan dislike of the new leader of the Conservative Party, Pierre Poilievre
- Prime Minister Trudeau recently said he'd run in the next election, and he addressed whether or not that was because of Poilievre
- Trudeau announced a $4.5 billion inflation relief package for low-income Canadians
- A survey from the RCMP found that only 35% of Canadians trust the country's national leadership
- Fertilizer Canada says a reduction in nitrogen emissions is possible without jeopardizing food security
- Ontario has decided against a holiday for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
- Gun owners reacted to the lack of self-defence laws in Canada
- A majority of Canadians have caught COVID-19, so the CBC wondering what this startling development means
- New Orleans, Louisiana's mayor tried to justify her first-class travel expenses
- By Rebel News
