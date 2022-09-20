DAILY | CSIS on COVID conspiracies; Beyond Meat boss arrested; Left-wing protesters target SUVs
Tamara Ugolini and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
- COVID grievances, conspiracy theories drove extremist narratives in Canada according to CSIS
- Prime Minister Trudeau was jeered in the United Kingdom
- British media is also roasting Trudeau
- A former Obama-era economist is questioning why the Biden admin isn't building new pipelines
- Left-wing protesters are continuing to deflate tires and leave notes on SUVs saying the owner is killing the environment
- The feds are still spending a lot of money on quarantine hotels
- Justin Trudeau is slightly favoured ahead of Pierre Poilievre in new polling
- Saskatchewan has removed an option to connect to a Medical Assistance in Dying line from its Health Authority 811 menu
- The COO of Beyond Meat was arrested for biting a man's nose
