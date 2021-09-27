DAILY | Military pandemic propaganda, Alberta counting cases without tests
Ezra Levant is LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON SUPERU: Rebel News Daily on SuperU.net
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com
Send A Rebel Chat
NEW: Rumble now has a tipping function!
David and Alexa will be reading Tips from users on SuperU, Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from Rumble!
Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
Rebel News is on SuperU
Show Notes
- The Canadian military tested propaganda on Canadians during the pandemic
- Alberta's chief medical officer of health says the province is counting people who are staying home sick as COVID cases
- Quebec government passes bill barring protests outside schools, hospitals and vaccination sites
- Parents are fighting against vaccine mandates in youth sports
- Aussie police arrested a man eating lunch
- They also arrested a drone pilot during a protest
Are you a small business that is against vaccine passports in Canada and plan to keep your restaurant, store, or gym open to all patrons regardless of vaccination status?
Let us know, and we’ll report your breaking story at WeWontAsk.com.
Fight Vaccine Passports Legal Cases
Check out this page for details on our "Fight Vaccine Passports" legal cases.LEARN MORE
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.