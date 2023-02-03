DAILY Roundup | Censorship bill passes, 'Smart City' scheme, Woke schoolboard bans spirit days
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
Wrap up your week with David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid on this Friday edition of the DAILY Roundup.
Today, Justin Trudeau's online censorship bill passed through the Senate. Are the amendments made by the Senate enough? Or is this still an attack on online freedoms? The Liberals also walked back their hunting gun ban — David and Sheila will dig into the details.
Plus, nearly 200 Canadian cities and towns are joining the Liberals' “Smart City” scheme. And finally, because the Halton District School Board, the same school board which brought us Busty Lemieux, wants to make itself a further joke by banning spirit days in the name of woke activism.
