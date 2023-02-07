Roundup | Trudeau meets the premiers, Freeland's so awkward, Asylum seekers bussed to Canada
David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT).
Show Notes
Drea Humphrey joins David Menzies for today's DAILY Roundup.
On today's show, our hosts are looking at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's upcoming meeting with the country's premiers.
Plus, Trudeau's deputy Chrystia Freeland gave an incredibly awkward response to a “tough” question from the media — no wonder she runs away from our questions.
Finally, Quebec's immigration minister was “surprised” to discover New York is bussing asylum seekers to Canada.
