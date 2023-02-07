Roundup | Trudeau meets the premiers, Freeland's so awkward, Asylum seekers bussed to Canada

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT).

Show Notes

Drea Humphrey joins David Menzies for today's DAILY Roundup.

On today's show, our hosts are looking at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's upcoming meeting with the country's premiers.

Plus, Trudeau's deputy Chrystia Freeland gave an incredibly awkward response to a “tough” question from the media — no wonder she runs away from our questions.

Finally, Quebec's immigration minister was “surprised” to discover New York is bussing asylum seekers to Canada.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com

Send us chats to read on air!

David and Drea will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute