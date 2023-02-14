DAILY Roundup | What happened in Ohio, Ottawa's convoy paranoia, Tory's slow-mo resignation
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!
Show Notes
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are back for this edition of the DAILY Roundup.
In case you haven't heard, there's been a train derailment in a small Ohio town, toxic fumes have been dumped into the air and ground, and the mainstream media has been kind of silent on the issue. Odd, given they constantly remind us of how much they care about the environment. So what gives? We've got a pair of Rebels headed to Ohio to investigate.
Plus, City of Ottawa officials are seeing ghosts of the Freedom Convoy everywhere, as the nation's capital makes more moves to "prevent another convoy" on the anniversary of Trudeau invoking the Emergencies Act.
And finally, Toronto Mayor John Tory said he resigned... so why's he lingering around so long, wanting to oversee a budget meeting?
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on YouTube.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Gettr.com
Send us chats to read on air!
David and Sheila will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!
Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.