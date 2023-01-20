DAILY Roundup | Rebels grill Greta, Peterson haters got Trudeau handout, Trans woman banned from gym
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for the DAILY Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Wrap up your week with this Friday edition of the DAILY Roundup, hosted by David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid.
Big news from Switzerland today, where our Rebel team grilled Greta Thunberg with some 75 questions while she was in Davos for the World Economic Forum summit. Plus, Jordan Peterson's critics who filed professional complaints against him have received handouts from the Trudeau government (wow, consider us surprised!). And finally, a BC females-only gym has banned a biological male, now living as a trans female, from joining the club — we'll talk about who's in the right here.
