Danielle Smith overwhelmingly wins UCP leadership vote at 2024 AGM

On Monday's live stream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid discussed what happened during the United Conservative Party's 2024 Annual General Meeting in Red Deer.

Despite some limited rumblings within the party over Smith's leadership, the premier cemented her support by winning 91.5% of members' approval.

The 2024 UCP AGM was the largest political convention in Canada ever, with over 6000 people in attendance at the Westerner Park venue.

Gunn Reid spoke about how some of Smith's opposition have suggested that they could leave the province over the premier's policies on gender-transitions for children and safety in girls' sports.

"To say people are considering leaving this province, well who's going to leave the province? People under the age of 16 who want chemical castration? OK, I don't want to be a place that chemically castrates 15-year-olds, I just don't," she said.

"And for the rest of them, you're going to leave why? Because you don't get to punch a woman in the face in the boxing ring? Good riddance, go to B.C. then," she said.

Premier Smith has recently put forward legislation to preserve exclusively female sporting leagues and ban gender re-assignment surgeries for minors.