Danielle Smith stands up to Trudeau, pushes back on unfair transgender sports policies

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on December 6, 2024.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by columnist Lorne Gunter. The two discussed how Alberta Premiere Danielle Smith has recently been heading the opposition to Justin Trudeau's federal overreach in provincial affairs.

"She's kind of the leader of the opposition to Trudeau on economic issues and foreign affairs, and I think she's been doing a very, very good job. You know, it looked like Doug Ford was going to be that for a little while and then of course, he just was happy to take on any kind of federal subsidy that came Ontario's way," said Lorne, explaining that Ontario's Conservative premier has not been as forceful as he would like.

The two talked about how Smith is unafraid to stand up to the federal government even on issues like illegal immigration over the Albertan border. "I mean, I never thought I'd see the day when an Alberta premier would say we can put sheriffs on the border to try and stem the flow of illegal immigrants into the United States from Alberta," expressed Lorne.

He remarked that Smith's decision to ban men from playing in women's sports has proven to be tremendously popular: "That to me, I think has the most popularity of any of the things that the UCP did, and that was to say, 'transitioning girls and women cannot play in female sports.'"