Danielle Smith takes aim at Trudeau's 'unrestrained open border policies'

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Lorne Gunter of the Edmonton Sun discussed Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's recent statement against the Trudeau government's mass immigration policies.

While Smith has not previously weighed-in strongly on matters of immigration, the premier recently released a televised address to Albertans, slamming the Trudeau government for its open border policies.

"These historically high immigration levels, especially as it relates to those with temporary visas, is exacerbating shortages in housing, job opportunities for young people, as well as health, education and other social services infrastructure in a manner that is a severe challenge for all provinces to keep up with, including our own," said Smith.

"These historically high immigration levels, especially as it relates to those with temporary visas, is exacerbating shortages in housing, job opportunities for young people, as well as health, education and other social services infrastructure in a manner that is a severe challenge for all provinces to keep up with, including our own," said Smith.

Speaking about Smith's comments, Gunter said, "She has only lately come to the realization of what the federal government has done."

"But better late than never. I think that's a very good statement on her part. That is an excellent summation of what the feds have done."

Gunter also spoke about the shocking number of people entering Canada under Trudeau's government. "We're now looking at, most years, north of two million people getting into Canada one way or another."

"And OK, so some of them are temporary foreign workers, some of them are foreign students, some of them are visitors. If those people all went home when their visas expired this wouldn't be as big an issue," he said.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has pledged to match the number of immigrants coming into Canada with the available housing stock and infrastructure if he becomes prime minister.