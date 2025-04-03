Defiant N.B. pastor speaks out ahead of pivotal federal election

You may recall the story of Pastor Phil Hutchings of Saint John, New Brunswick.

“Pastor Phil”, as he is known, first became a newsworthy figure when authorities and law enforcement in New Brunswick decided there was no reason for a church to operate during the hellacious COVID-19 years.

Pastor Phil’s Tabernacle Family Church first came to the province's attention in September 2021 when the government “updated” its emergency order. Which is to say, shopping at a government-owned liquor story was perfectly fine; worshiping at a church was downright dangerous. It gave new currency to the Billy Joel line, “I’d rather laugh with the sinners than cry with the saints.” But never mind. Follow the science.

Alas, Pastor Phil rightfully felt that his services were needed more than ever during the pandemic. He refused to shutter his place of worship.

The COVID Karens were not amused. Public Safety officials targeted Pastor Phil, issuing him a ticket the following month for the egregious crime of preaching the gospel to an appreciative congregation.

Indeed, receiving spiritual healing was deemed to be in contravention of the Public Health Act and the Emergency Measures Act. (Did we mention that New Brunswickers were more than welcome to congregate in liquor stores to stock up on whiskey and whatnot during COVID-19?)

Pastor Phil refused to bend the knee to the censorious thugs lording over him. Eventually, he was arrested and jailed. He was actually placed in solitary confinement for a week for reasons that remain mysterious! We’re not making this up: serial killer Paul Bernardo is now in a medium security jail with access to a hockey rink; homegrown Al Qaeda terrorist Omar Khadr was given $10.5 million for having his feelings hurt; but Pastor Phil had to do hard time in solitary… for helping people in need? Gross.

Luckily, The Democracy Fund got involved. And TDF was successful. Almost two years later, a federal judge dismissed the charges against Pastor Phil. Department of Justice spokesman Geoffrey Downey said the tickets were withdrawn because “the Crown determined the evidence no longer provided a reasonable prospect of conviction.”

While in Saint John, we decided to drop by and check up on Pastor Phil. For starters, it looks like the old cliché is true: that which doesn’t kill me makes me stronger. That’s because Pastor Phil has opened a second church and is eyeing a third one as his congregation grows.

Secondly, he tells us one of his most popular sermons these days is entitled, “Five Reasons Not to Vote Liberal.”

Our take: we think it’s downright miraculous that Pastor Phil was able to limit his list to ONLY five reasons…