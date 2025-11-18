Deplorable conditions surrounding upscale UN Climate Change Conference in Brazil

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Sheila Gunn Reid checked in from Belem, Brazil, where thousands of climate change activists from around the world are gathering at the United Nations' 30th Climate Change Conference.

Sheila pointed out the unmissable contrast between the thousands of wealthy activists and public figures descending on Belem to discuss greenhouse gas emissions and the local communities being forced to live in squalor.

"Just walking around the city, frankly it angers me. Because I see the sheer amount of money spent on this conference and beautifying parts of the city to obscure what's really happening here," she said.

Welcome to Fart Park: Belem’s Sewage-Covered Mirage for the UN Climate Conference



To impress the UN Climate Change Conference, Belem, Brazil, showcased "Nova Doca Park" as a revitalization project. After visiting, I call it what it is: Fart Park.



Belem, Brazil, has been… pic.twitter.com/FAx3u7ZT0b — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 17, 2025

"It's a mirage. It angers me — and I realize I'm going to sound like a bleeding heart socialist, but I'm definitely not — but the sheer amount of money spent on this conference where the world's environmentalists circumnavigate the globe to take a selfie at a conference while the people around them are really suffering with abject poverty and a government that's failing them, it angers me," Sheila continued.

"Four percent of the waste water in this city is treated. Only 20% of the houses are even hooked up to sewage. These streets, when it rains here, and it rains a lot here, they run brown with turds. And nobody should have to live that way when they're spending money on environmentalist conferences," she added.

GROSS: a few hundred metres from the UN climate change complex, the streets run brown with turds. The people of Belem, Brazil deserve better than carbon virtue signalling.



$$ spent on this selfie conference should have been spent on improving their living standards. pic.twitter.com/Tu3tkPuBTE — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) November 17, 2025

Sheila also discussed how members of the mainstream media who are supposedly 'reporting' from the conference are actually just parroting messages from climate change activists and not challenging any attendees.

"As far as the Canadian journalists, they're just repeaters, and they're sitting in the comfort of the air conditioning in the UN complex while we're outside telling the real story of the city around us," she said.

The UN Climate Change Conference has also been criticized after it was reportedly used as justification for the Brazilian government to construct a new highway through the rainforest.