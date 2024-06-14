DeSantis blasts NYT for inaccurate fact check on potential threat of terrorism

Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) took the New York Times to task for their handling of his comments about the potential threat of terrorists entering the United States through the southern border. His remarks came after the arrest of eight ISIS terrorist suspects in New York City, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia over the weekend. The individuals in question had allegedly entered the country illegally.

During a Republican presidential primary debate last fall, Governor DeSantis expressed concern about the national security risks posed by the Biden administration's border policies, stating, "If you look at the threats that we face, terrorists have come in through our southern border." However, Eileen Sullivan, a blogger for The New York Times, claimed in a fact-check that DeSantis' statement was false, despite the governor not specifically mentioning terrorist attacks resulting from illegal border crossings.

In response to the recent arrests and the Times' fact-check, DeSantis spoke out during a Fox News segment. He pointed out that his comments were based on information from the Department of Homeland Security, which had acknowledged the presence of hundreds of individuals on the terror watch list. The governor emphasized that with millions of people crossing the border, it is inevitable that potential terrorists, particularly from the Middle East, would be among them.

DeSantis went on to say, "So now we know without a shadow of a doubt that we have ISIS folks who have been identified and apprehended. The New York Times was wrong." He accused the newspaper of pushing a narrative and "running interference" for President Biden. The governor maintained that his original statement was correct and remains so today, but he expressed doubts about receiving an apology from the media outlet, characterizing their approach as "drive-by journalism."

The arrests of the ISIS suspects and Governor DeSantis' criticism of The New York Times highlight the ongoing debate surrounding border security and the potential threats posed by individuals entering the country illegally.

