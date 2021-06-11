DeSantis would ban trans surgeries for minors

﻿﻿Ted Eytan/Creative Commons

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking a stand against the medical abuse of minors, stating that he would “for sure” sign legislation banning transgender surgeries for minors.

Over the past few weeks, DeSantis has come out swinging against Chinese influence on American businesses, Big Tech censorship, and vaccination passports in a series of strong legislative bills that are quickly becoming a blueprint for other conservative governors in the United States.

DeSantis also signed into law a bill protecting girls’ and women’s sports.

Speaking to the Daily Caller, the elected head of the Sunshine State explained that he was “very much opposed” to the procedure, which has been rebranded and promoted as “trans-affirming healthcare” by its advocates.

“I’m very much opposed to chemical castration of minors, I honestly didn’t know this existed until a few years ago,” said DeSantis. “That would be something I would sign for sure.”

“It’s discrimination against our women athletes to force them to participate against male athletes,” said DeSantis of his bill to protect women’s sports, dubbed the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act.

“It needs to be a level playing field, and it needs to be fair, and it should all be based on biology, not based on ideology,” he said.

In the interview, DeSantis said that pressure from corporations encouraged him to sign the bill and encouraged other conservative leaders to take a similar stand against these “woke” corporations to prevent them from setting policy.