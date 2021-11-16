Is it fair to ask if a COVID vaccine killed this New Brunswick cardiologist?

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at a glowing obituary published by the CBC for Dr. Sohrab Lutchmedial, a New Brunswick cardiologist and “inspiring spirit” who died suddenly at the age of 52.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

“When someone of a certain age dies suddenly, it’s often something terrible — a car accident, even a murder, or God forbid a suicide. A healthy, fit man of 52 is unlikely to have a deadly heart attack, and they certainly don’t say that it was. “So why the mystery? I mean, just no curiosity at all? I don’t believe that. I think the reporter must have been curious — she was assigned the obituary, and it was quite long in fact. She must have wondered: how did he die. I simply refuse to believe any reporter, even a crummy government reporter like the kind who works for the CBC would have that curiosity. “So it must have been left out.”

