Discussing Ottawa's 'Rolling Thunder' rally, counter-protesters and police response

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, David Menzies joined Ezra to talk about his recent coverage of the "Rolling Thunder" motorcycle rally in Ottawa, including his experiences with both the anti-mandate protesters and the counter-protesters also in attendance.

Commenting on the events of this past weekend in the nation's capital, David said:

If you own a motorcycle, and it is insured and you have a driver's license, there is no valid reason to prevent you from going down in your motorcycle, circling the war memorial and laying a wreath. Let's be honest, law enforcement knew that was the case. The bureaucrats know it's the case. Justin Trudeau knows that it's the case. This was not going to be a Convoy 2.0, there weren't going to be people lining up their motorcycles. And I might add Ezra, a lot of people might not know this, but Wellington Avenue, for I would say a kilometer and a half where Parliament Hill is, is still closed with concrete barriers... it is closed at least until the end of the year, and it might be closed forever. That's what they're debating. Based on this one protest that ideologically, Justin Trudeau disagreed with.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

