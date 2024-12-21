Do Trump supporters want to make Canada the 51st state?

President-elect Donald Trump continues to taunt Trudeau, calling him the governor to the “Great State of Canada.”

The social media post follows a joke he cracked during dinner with Trudeau, where he teased Canada becoming the 51st state following ruinous tariffs.

On November 25, Trump threatened Canada with 25% tariffs for failing to address its porous borders for years in any meaningful way. Despite negative reactions from some Canadians and their leaders, Trump continued to joke about annexing Canada.

Trudeau scolds Americans for electing Donald Trump rather than "its first woman president.



"I want you to know that I am and always will be a proud feminist," the PM adds. pic.twitter.com/Ehhb6j3C0C — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 11, 2024

Instead of taking Trump's border concerns seriously, Trudeau complained about Americans not electing Kamala Harris as president.

The president-elect then posted an AI-generated image on Truth Social, of himself standing atop a mountain with a Canadian flag flying, with the caption “Oh Canada.”

At Turning Point USA’s annual ‘AmericaFest’ conservative convention, Rebel News asked American attendees how they felt about Trump’s comments, and if Canadians are right to be offended by them.