DOCS: UK High Commission indirectly funded David Suzuki Foundation in Canada last year

An exclusive Rebel News investigation reveals that the British government has funded both the anti-oil Pembina Institute and indirectly funded the David Suzuki Foundation in Canada.

The details were filed in response to a Freedom of Information request from Rebel News.

In our email to the British Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), we asked:

Provide a list of any funding provided to environmental groups in Canada, since January 1, 2020.

And the FCDO responded earlier today, confirming funding had made its way from the British government to the following groups:

Pembina Institute

We have provided to the Pembina Institute: £20,000 to commission a research paper that examines economic and jobs implications and opportunities for a strong EV market in the province of Ontario. £12,000 to develop public policy recommendations on how to leverage private capital to develop Ontario EV markets, building on UK best practices and examples.

David Suzuki Foundation

We have not provided funds directly to the Foundation. We paid an organisation called Corporate Knights to run an event on behalf of the British, French and German Embassies featuring Mr Suzuki. Corporate Knights donated CAD $5,000 to the David Suzuki Institute in lieu of speaker fees for Mr Suzuki.

You can read the full document below.

Rebel News combs through thousands of pages of government documents every year.

