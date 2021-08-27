DOCUMENTS: Liberals secretly reviewed use of "immunopassports" while publicly opposing them as "extreme"

The Canadian Press / Justin Tang

Justin Trudeau's Liberal government secretly reviewed the prospect of "immunopassports" as early as April 2020, while at the same time publicly opposing them as "extreme," internal records show.

An internal Privy Council email dated April 22, 2020, just six weeks after the outbreak of the pandemic, shows the Liberal cabinet asked for information on the feasibility of introducing so-called “immunopassports.” The email was written by Thao Pham, deputy secretary to the cabinet, to Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.

“How many countries have used serological testing for immunepassports?... Although many jurisdictions have raised the idea, efforts to introduce immunopassports have been hindered by limitations with the serological tests to date such as accuracy of testing have (sic) hindered progress.”

The email said that the Department of Health had no strategy for “consideration of ‘immunopassports’ or other similar approaches where individuals who have antibodies are assumed to be immune to further infection could be cleared to return to work, etcetera.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated on January 14, 2021 that he opposed mandatory vaccination as an 'extreme measure,' saying,

“I think the indications that the vast majority of Canadians are looking to get vaccinated will get us to a good place without having to take more extreme measures that could have real divisive impacts on community and country.”

When asked by a reporter whether Canada will consider requiring individuals to have proof of vaccination, Trudeau responded saying that he could think of numerous legitimate reasons why Canadians would not take a COVID-19 shot:

“I think it’s an interesting idea but I think it is also fraught with challenges... We always know there are people who won’t get vaccinated, and not necessarily through a personal or political choice. There are medical reasons. There are a broad range of reasons why someone might not get vaccinated.”

In now glaring contradiction to these previous comments, Trudeau said as recently as August 15 that he now supports mandatory proof of vaccination for federal employees, workers at federally regulated private sector companies like banks and airlines, and Canadians attempting to board commercial flights or VIA Rail passenger trains.

“As a government we chose to make sure federal public servants and everyone boarding a train or a plane be vaccinated,” said Trudeau. “Not everyone agrees.”

In an even stronger push to incentivize the use of vaccine passports in Canada, Justin Trudeau announced earlier today that his government will provide $1 billion in federal funding for provinces that choose to implement their own proof of vaccination systems.

