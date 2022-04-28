Does the left even understand what free speech means?

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada):

After Elon Musk's successful purchase of Twitter for $44 billion, those on the political left are having a collective meltdown.

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Andrew Chapados and Lewis Brackpool weighed in on some of the reactions from left-wing pundits across the news media who are having a tantrum over Musk's Twitter takeover.

