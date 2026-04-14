Controversial Whitby councillor bashes Canadians opposed to Temporary Foreign Worker Program

So, who in blue hell is Victoria Bozinovski? For starters, she’s a councillor with the Town of Whitby. She’s also supposedly a conservative. We have a recent picture of her posing with Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.

But Bozinovski recently made headlines by stating that if you are against the Temporary Foreign Worker Program, that makes you: “xenophobic… racist… garbage…” Wow. That’s harsh!

Yet, her sentiments are also inexplicable given that by supporting the Temporary Foreign Worker Program Bozinovski is going against the official policy of the Conservative Party of Canada which states: “The Temporary Foreign Workers program would be permanently abolished with a separate, standalone program for legitimately difficult-to-fill agricultural labour.”

So, if Bozinovski identifies as a conservative, why would she go against Conservative Party values? Is she (ugh!) a female version of Erin O’Toole, perhaps?

We would love to interview Bozinovski to get her side of the story. We tried to do so last month after a Town of Whitby Council meeting. But she literally ran away from us – and even sic’d her security guard to illegally get handsy with us. What a coward.

And given her recent flip out regarding the Temporary Foreign Worker Program, that classic line from Hamlet springs to mind: “The lady doth protest too much methinks.”

Whitby councillor says opposing Temporary Foreign Worker Program is 'racist': @TheMenzoid



If you take issue with the Temporary Foreign Worker Program, a Whitby councillor says you are “garbage… xenophobic… racist”!



In the Town of Whitby just east of Toronto, most of the… pic.twitter.com/QE7C3Ctf3i — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 25, 2026

So, we did a little digging regarding Victoria Bozinovski. And we think we now know the real reason why she is such an ardent defender of the Temporary Foreign Worker Program.

Which is to say, Bozinovski is a broker with Toronto-based Titan York Realty Corporation in Toronto. And one of her specialties is hospitality. Hospitality would presumably include fast-food restaurants. You know, like Tim Hortons, which absolutely adores the Temporary Foreign Worker Program.

Talk about a eureka moment! You see, the Temporary Foreign Worker Program works very well indeed for Bozinovski’s clients and would-be clients. Which means that the Temporary Foreign Worker Program also works very well for Bozinovski’s own financial enrichment.

How sad. It would appear that Victoria Bozinovski, is putting money ahead of the party she allegedly supports. She is presumably also putting the almighty dollar ahead of her own country. Shame.

For that reason, we don’t think Victoria Bozinovski is fit for office. What kind of patriot throws homegrown Canadian citizens under the bus so that multibillion foreign nationals can hire cheap foreign workers? That’s disgraceful.

Bottom line: the last thing our once great dominion needs is yet more self-serving phonies who are conservative in name only.