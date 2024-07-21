Trump retells story of assassination attempt in moving RNC closing speech

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on July 19, 2024.

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed the conclusion of the Republic National Convention in Milwaukee, which ended with a speech by the newly official nominee, Donald Trump, on Thursday night.

Trump spoke for just over 90 minutes, beginning with a message of unity and overcoming division. His words were supremely relevant given the assassination attempt on him just one week prior, at a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13:

I stand before you this evening with a message of confidence, strength and hope. Four months from now, we will have an incredible victory, and we will begin the four greatest years in the history of our country. Together, we will launch a new era of safety, prosperity and freedom for citizens of every race, religion, color and creed. The discord and division in our society must be healed. We must heal it quickly. As Americans, we are bound together by a single fate and a shared destiny. We rise together. Or we fall apart. I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America.

"Confidence. Strength. Hope. Would anyone use those words to describe Joe Biden?" Ezra asked.

Ezra commented on how Trump has risen to the occasion following his shooting. He followed those opening comments with a detailed retelling of the events of the Saturday rally where he was shot in the ear. The former president was reflective, saying: "I’m not supposed to be here tonight. Not supposed to be here... I stand before you in this arena only by the grace of almighty God."

"I really do think it was miraculous, and I'm not a particularly religious person," said Ezra. "I mean, you could call it a 'coincidence' or a 'lucky chance' but I really think it's more accurate to call it a miracle."