Doug Ford rips up Starlink contract to spite Trump supporters

Ontario Premier Doug Ford ripped up a $100 million contract Tuesday with an American tech company owned by Elon Musk.

“As part of this government-wide procurement ban, we’re going one step further,” Ford told reporters. “We’re ripping up Ontario’s contract with Starlink.”

“It’s done, it’s gone,” he added.

The Premier made clear his province would not do business with “people hellbent on destroying” Ontario’s economy.

“We won’t award contracts to people who enable and encourage economic attacks on our province,” he added.

Premier Ford announces Ontario has ripped up its contract with @ElonMusk's company @Starlink.



"It's done, it's gone. We won't award contracts to people who enable and encourage economic attacks on our province and our country." pic.twitter.com/ENLeDfntZb — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 4, 2025

Premier Ford made the initial announcement on February 3, when he said all American companies would be barred from procurement bids for as long as the trade war persisted.

The province earlier chose Starlink to connect 15,000 “unserved and underserved” homes and businesses to the grid.

A subsequent statement found Ford at odds with the eccentric billionaire. “Oh well,” Musk wrote in a social media post last month.

U.S. President Donald Trump went on to grant temporary reprieve to the 25% tariffs on Canadian imports until March 4, upon reaching a deal on the border.

“I never believe in starting a fight, but I believe in winning the fight,” Ford said at the time. Musk, a Trump supporter engrained in his administration under the Department of Government Efficacy (DOGE), deeply angered the Premier, who had previously vowed not to scrap the deal.