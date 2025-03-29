Drea Humphrey: Thousands of attendees 'starving for change' at Poilievre's Surrey rally
'I was there and, absolutely, as the younger people say, it was a vibe,' said Drea. 'It was packed... Some people at the beginning of the line said that they were there from 1:00 p.m., even though the doors opened at 6:00 p.m.. So you can see that people are starving for change and they are showing up.'
Pierre Poilievre's "Canada First" rallies continue to draw massive crowds across Canada, with Thursday night's Surrey, B.C. event boasting a staggering 5500 attendees. Meanwhile, Liberal and NDP events struggle to bring in even a hundred.
On Friday's Rebel Roundup livestream, David Menzies and Drea Humphrey discussed the impressive turnout in light of the polls, which dubiously place the Liberals in the lead.
Drea, who was present at the event, described the long lines of people waiting to get into the venue, some of whom had arrived hours before the doors even opened. "You can see that people are starving for change, and they are showing up," she said. "May I remind you that this is in Surrey, British Columbia… Overall, it's more Liberals that get a seat there. So to [have this] happen in Surrey, on 'Left-coast' B.C, it was quite impressive."
"This is why I'm saying I'm calling BS on these polls that indicate this is not a Conservative landslide anymore," said David.
Livestream Clips
