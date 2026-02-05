Drug dealer given reduced sentence shows 'racism of low expectations': David Menzies

David Menzies looks at the case of a Toronto drug dealer who was handed a reduced sentence based on having nine children and identifying as black and Indigenous.

  |   February 05, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

On Wednesday night's edition of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies conjured up the image of Lady Justice.

She holds scales to weigh evidence and a sword to represent the finality of the law. Crucially, she wears a blindfold, symbolizing that justice is administered without favor or bias regarding status or race. However, as David discussed on last night's show, a recent Toronto court case highlights how in 2026, Lady Justice has traded her blindfold for X-ray glasses.

The case, involving a crack cocaine dealer arrested three times in 10 months, saw the accused receive a significantly reduced sentence because he had nine children and identifies as both black and Mi'kmaq. 

This decision isn't an isolated incident; it's a growing trend where people “identify” as a member of some marginalized group, even without proof, as a — sometimes literal — get out of jail free card.

A form of “racism of low expectations” is becoming all too common, David said.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-02-05 19:05:46 -0500 Flag
    The problem with socialists is their world view. Simplistic Marxist ideas have them believing in a black-and-white world where people are either oppressors or oppressed. No wonder socialism works only for the top guys.