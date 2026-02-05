Drug dealer given reduced sentence shows 'racism of low expectations': David Menzies
David Menzies looks at the case of a Toronto drug dealer who was handed a reduced sentence based on having nine children and identifying as black and Indigenous.
On Wednesday night's edition of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies conjured up the image of Lady Justice.
She holds scales to weigh evidence and a sword to represent the finality of the law. Crucially, she wears a blindfold, symbolizing that justice is administered without favor or bias regarding status or race. However, as David discussed on last night's show, a recent Toronto court case highlights how in 2026, Lady Justice has traded her blindfold for X-ray glasses.
The case, involving a crack cocaine dealer arrested three times in 10 months, saw the accused receive a significantly reduced sentence because he had nine children and identifies as both black and Mi'kmaq.
This decision isn't an isolated incident; it's a growing trend where people “identify” as a member of some marginalized group, even without proof, as a — sometimes literal — get out of jail free card.
A form of “racism of low expectations” is becoming all too common, David said.
COMMENTS
Bruce Atchison commented 2026-02-05 19:05:46 -0500 FlagThe problem with socialists is their world view. Simplistic Marxist ideas have them believing in a black-and-white world where people are either oppressors or oppressed. No wonder socialism works only for the top guys.