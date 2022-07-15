Dutch farmers' protest against devastating 'climate change' policy blocks highway in Almelo

'We don’t want fields full of solar panels, we don’t want it, we want farmers!' said a protestor while blocking a highway in Almelo, Netherlands.

Rebel News reporters Lincoln Jay and Lewis Brackpool were embedded with a tractor convoy as farmers in the Netherlands continue to protest radical climate policies that threaten to devastate the nation's agriculture industry.

The government of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is seeking to cut nitrogen emissions in the country by 40 per cent in its attempts to comply with globalist climate targets, like those laid out in the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Farmers gathered on the side of the blocked highway to discuss their plans going forward.

The meeting turned into a BBQ, reminiscent of the trucker convoy that rolled through Canada opposing COVID-19 mandates.

Last week, police shot at a 16-year-old farmer. This week, the Dutch police were handing out cookies and joking around with the protesters.

As this demonstration wrapped up without any major incident, the farmers headed back home. For the time being, it seems as though the Netherlands will remain on edge, as worrying conversations of civil war carry on between the Dutch people.

Rebel News has extended our team's stay in the Netherlands. To help keep our journalists on the ground and bringing you the other side of the story on the Dutch Farmer Rebellion, and to see all of previous coverage, visit FarmerRebellion.com.

