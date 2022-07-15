Dutch farmers' protest against devastating 'climate change' policy blocks highway in Almelo

E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News reporters Lincoln Jay and Lewis Brackpool were embedded with a tractor convoy as farmers in the Netherlands continue to protest radical climate policies that threaten to devastate the nation's agriculture industry.

The government of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is seeking to cut nitrogen emissions in the country by 40 per cent in its attempts to comply with globalist climate targets, like those laid out in the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Farmers gathered on the side of the blocked highway to discuss their plans going forward.

Farmer protest still going strong here in Almelo. The farmers are currently discussing what their next moves could be and whether or not they should take further action. https://t.co/SG5ypAz3B9 pic.twitter.com/octsPPqFcG — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) July 13, 2022

The meeting turned into a BBQ, reminiscent of the trucker convoy that rolled through Canada opposing COVID-19 mandates.

A few hours have passed since the blockade first formed and now the farmers are enjoying some BBQ and refreshments.https://t.co/nqt9yH9K77 pic.twitter.com/vvAPbktxxx — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) July 13, 2022

Last week, police shot at a 16-year-old farmer. This week, the Dutch police were handing out cookies and joking around with the protesters.

Dutch police officers arrived on scene and handed out cookies to the farmers.https://t.co/nqt9yH9K77 pic.twitter.com/3ulg8LWOV6 — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) July 13, 2022

As this demonstration wrapped up without any major incident, the farmers headed back home. For the time being, it seems as though the Netherlands will remain on edge, as worrying conversations of civil war carry on between the Dutch people.

