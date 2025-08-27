'Ecological grief': Ottawa rolls out new buzzword for latest cash grab

Blacklock’s Reporter has uncovered a new federal buzzword: "ecological grief." According to a Department of Indigenous Services audit, climate change is apparently causing so much heartache in First Nations communities that Ottawa needs more cash for counselling.

Yes, grief counselling. For the weather.

The report claims climate change is disrupting hunting, fishing, and trapping, which it calls “critical pathways to mental health.” It even blames forest fires for creating "perpetual experiences of stress and ecological grief.”

Cabinet has already budgeted nearly $1.6 billion since 2021 for a “Mental Wellness Program.” But auditors found the money wasn’t enough, the demand keeps growing, and record-keeping was so sloppy they couldn’t even figure out where the cash went. Their own warning? Lack of accountability, lack of transparency, and a higher risk of total waste.

And still, the department’s answer is predictable: expect more funding.

Well, let me tell you about my own climate grief. It’s not because of forest fires or weather patterns. It’s the grief of watching Ottawa tax me into poverty with endless green levies. It’s the grief of Alberta — the province sitting on oceans of affordable energy — being forced into energy restrictions under threat of rolling blackouts because the feds phased out coal and made it uninviting to build a gas plant. It’s the grief of knowing gas-powered trucks and cars and farm equipment are being lined up for extinction, sent the way of the buffalo, disappearing from the prairie, sacrificed at the altar of climate ideology.

That’s real ecological grief — the kind forced on Canadians by bureaucrats who use climate change as a blank cheque.