Canadians own very few electric cars, says report

The Trudeau government’s electric car mandate has failed in spectacular fashion, after Statistics Canada revealed 1.3% of road vehicles in Canada are battery-powered electrics.

“Light duty vehicles using gasoline represented 93 percent of the fleet,” said a StatsCan report Vehicle Registrations 2023. Of a total 25,700,000 road vehicles registered last year only 327,732 (1.3%) were battery-powered electrics. Hybrids numbered 444,564 with an additional 145,101 plug-in hybrids.

Cabinet has required that electrics account for 100% of new vehicle sales by 2035. Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne defended the mandate in testimony at the Commons trade committee, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.

“When you’ve been doing the same thing for a hundred years and you change the technology in the way that we’re doing, you have short term adjustment,” Champagne told MPs on Monday. “I keep saying Tesla took 17 years to be profitable. I think there is no doubt people would say electrification is there.”

“Isn’t it better to remove those mandates?” asked Conservative MP Ryan Williams. “To your point, we see the transition,” replied Champagne.

MP Williams noted the CEO of BMW recently questioned if an identical European Union mandate was feasible. CEO Oliver Zipse told the Economic Times last week that mandates would “lead to a massive shrinking of the industry as a whole.”

Conservative MP Rick Perkins earlier told the parliamentary committee that the electric car industry only thrives wherever a “massive government subsidy” is in place, with automakers ‘doubtful’ that Canada will phase out new gas vehicles by 2035.

The Department of Environment and Parliamentary Budget Office put current subsidies at $151.5 billion, including $52.5 billion for auto and battery manufacturers.

Automakers have conveyed to the Trudeau government they want more than the current grant offers to buyers.

Minister Champagne said October 3 that more Canadians must buy electric cars if the mandate has any chance at meeting the 2035 target. A federal memo proposed that cabinet double rebates from $5,000, noting American rebates have increased since their inception.

“We are looking at a mandate that is hurting our industries right now,” said MP Williams. “It is a mandate where we are seeing massive dominance of Chinese-mined minerals, not from Canada. It is having an effect on our workers.”

“By 2035 [there will be] a ban on gas combustion engines,” said MP Williams. “That includes hybrids as well. When we look at the Americans, they don’t have that ban.”

The Department of Environment has budgeted $2 billion for federal rebates to date. However, most Canadians consider electric autos too costly regardless of rebates.

According to Leger polling commissioned by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF), 59% of Canadians oppose the plan to phase out gas and diesel cars by 2035.

Research by the Department of Natural Resources reiterated that 43% of Canadians have not considered driving an electric car, and among those who have, 51% haven't taken steps to purchase or lease one.

The average price of a new vehicle in Canada is $66,000 — cheaper than the typical electric vehicle ($73,000). Unaccounted expenses include the “cost of retraining mechanics,” lost revenue for “gas stations with attached convenience stores” and higher insurance premiums.

“This is a tax on the poor,” Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre said in an interview last December 19 with Radio CFIQ Toronto. The Conservative Party has proposed to repeal the mandate.

“Of course if these cars were affordable you wouldn’t need a mandate,” said Poilievre. “People would be buying them. But they’re not affordable except for the very wealthy.”

“What is going to happen is working class people … forced to pay $20,000 or $30,000 more for an electric version that may or may not work in cold weather and driving long distances,” he said.

“Would you cancel these regulations?” asked On Point With Alex Pearson. “Yes,” replied Poilievre. “I think what we need are smart regulations to improve fuel efficiency gradually, year after year. That will save money for consumers while protecting the environment and over time we get to a point where we have close to zero emissions in our automobiles through various types of technology.”