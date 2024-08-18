Elon Musk spreads bizarre claims about carbon dioxide on X

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on August 16, 2024.

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Marc Monaco of Climate Depot to discuss Elon Musk's bizarre claims about carbon dioxide.

The Tesla CEO has been outspoken about global warming and even advocates for a carbon tax, some of which was discussed in his recent conversation with former President Donald Trump on X.

As Marc noted, Musk has in the past relied on standard climate alarmist messaging in order to help push his electric vehicle sales. "He had no problem allowing the climate fear mongering to help the sales of the EV," Marc said. "That's his historic business model."

A recent tweet by Musk referenced a chart which claimed that it is uncomfortable to breathe air with a carbon dioxide concentration of 1000 parts per million (ppm). "Scientists like Will Happer, 200 peer-reviewed studies, considered the foremost expert on greenhouse gasses, has said the idea that CO2 is any kind of pollution is scientific nonsense," said Marc.

"What's fascinating about this... those are the people who wore masks during COVID. Carbon dioxide increases with face masks and the concentrations with a mask, a KN95 mask when you're breathing — CO2 concentrations of up to 26,000 parts per million. And they're usually the same people, worried about carbon dioxide and telling you to wear a mask for a virus," Marc argued.